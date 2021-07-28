DVAC raids associate of ex-minister Vijayabhaskar in Anna Nagar

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption continued their raids on Tuesday at a premise in Anna Nagar belonging to one Ravikumar, a close associate of former minister MR Vijayabhaskar who is facing probe for allegedly amassing wealth illegally.
Chennai:
After the search, officials said that they seized land documents, three laptops and collected details of bank accounts. “Investigation will continue to verify details of the case,” the DVAC said.
“Ravikumar is working as a consultant, including for a software firm, a trading company and a firm handling the distribution of road safety stickers,” DVAC officials said.
It may be noted that the agency had raided as many as 26 premises linked to the former transport minister in connection with disproportionate assets case last week. They had seized Rs 25 lakh cash and documents during the raids.
Sub-registrar caught while accepting bribe in Madhavaram
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) sleuths arrested Madhavaram sub-registrar and his junior assistant for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday.
The arrested persons were identified as sub-registrar Krishnamurthy and junior assistant Sudhakar.
Based on a complaint from a resident of Pallikaranai, who alleged that Krishnamurthy demanded a bribe to release a deed document registered, the DVAC team had laid the trap.
“Krishnamurthy and Sudhakar working in the Madhavaram SRO office demanded Rs 10,000 to release a deed document of complainant’s relative registered on July 8,” the FIR mentioned.
Both the officials were caught red-handed when the money was handed over to them by the complainant Officials seized the amount and documents related to the complainant. Both the suspects were arrested and were remanded, DVAC sources said.
