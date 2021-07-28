Govt staff, elderly women among four conned in city

Chennai :

Shankar (53) of Chromepet, an office assistant at Container Freight Station, boarded an MTC bus to report to work on Monday. A man approached Shankar on the bus and introduced himself as a policeman checking for drugs. He made Shankar alight the bus at the Kasi theatre bus stop on the pretext of taking him to a senior police officer and asked him to remove his gold rings to look innocent in front of the senior officials.





Later, he offered to fold the rings in a handkerchief and stuffed them into his shirt pocket. Making Shankar wait at the bus stop, the man fled the spot. Shankar, who on suspicion checked the kerchief, found the rings weighing about 1.5 sovereigns missing. Based on his complaint, the MGR Nagar police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.





Similarly, the Valasaravakkam police launched a hunt for an autorickshaw-borne duo for robbing a construction labourer of his gold chain. The victim, Ramu of Kovilambakkam, was walking at Valasaravakkam when an autorickshaw pulled next to him. The man in the passenger seat, wearing a mask, asked him to go with them for work at a house in the neighbourhood. When the autorickshaw reached a secluded spot, the duo robbed Ramu.





Meanwhile, two elderly women lost their gold chains on MTC buses and the Tondiarpet police have launched a hunt for the suspects. M Kamatchiammal (70) of Choolai found five sovereigns missing while alighting the bus at Tondiarpet and Alamelu (75) of New Washermenpet found 1.5 sovereigns missing when she got down at Tondiarpet.