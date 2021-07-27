Yashika out of danger, surgeries successful, confirms her dad

Chennai :

Actress Yashika Anand, who was involved in a car accident on the ECR on Sunday in which she was injured while a friend was killed, is now out of danger after the surgery for her broken hip bone.

She had her first surgery on Sunday for her fractured right leg, said sources.





Her father had earlier said that the actress "will be out of action for six months". He added that the family would take a legal recourse regarding the cases that have been filed against Yashika.





According to the police, since Yashika was driving the car at the time of the accident, a case was booked under three sections against the actress, including IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence).





The deceased, Valli Chetty Bhavani (28) of Hyderabad, was a software engineer who returned from the US a week ago. She had reached Chennai two days ago to meet her friends, said the police. There were two men in the car who were also injured, but are now out of danger. Their identities have not been revealed.





The accident happened around 11.30 pm near Sulerikadu on ECR when they were returning to Chennai from Mahabalipuram. Other motorists who witnessed the accident rushed them to the emergency care unit at Poonjeri. While Valli Chetty Bhavani was declared dead, the other three were admitted to a private hospital.