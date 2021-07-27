60-year-old attempts self-immolation at Luz Corner in Chennai, rescued

Chennai :

Upset over no action being taken against DMK cadre for tearing PMK posters wishing Ramadoss on his birthday, a 60-year-old tried to set himself on fire in protest. The incident happened in Luz Corner on Monday evening.





G Kannian, a resident of RA Puram, was however rescued by the fellow cadre and the police was informed. The Mylapore police rushed to the spot and took Kannian to the station for an inquiry.





The incident had briefly affected traffic at the Luz Corner.



