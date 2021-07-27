Idol Wing in full action, working to bring 16 antiques from US, exporter nabbed

Chennai :

The accused was identified as B Subramaniam of Selva Exports in Ara Amudhan Garden, Kilpauk. Officials also seized anantique-looking painting art of Lord Krishna.





During a press conference, Idol Wing ADGP Abhay Kumar Singh said that as many as 16 idols that were stolen from Tamil Nadu temples were identified in the US and steps were being taken to bring them back home.





The officer noted that in connection with a case on missing idols from Alwarkuruchi Narasimhanathan temple in Tenkasi, registered in 1985, two idols were recovered in the United States with the help of the Antiquity Trafficking Team, New York and steps are being taken via the diplomatic channel to bring them back to the State.





“Similarly, six idols stolen from the Viswanatha temple in Vikrapandiam in Thanjavur in the year 2017 and another six stolen from a Shivan temple in Veerathozhapuram in Kallakurichi 30 years ago were traced in the US,” the officer noted.





Meanwhile, in a first of its kind development, the Assistant District Attorney of New York informed the Kumbakonam court during a virtual proceeding that two idols linked to a case in Udayapalayam police station would be handed over to Indian mission.





Abhay Kumar Singh also claimed that the Idol Wing had registered 17 cases and arrested 18 suspects during 2020 and 2021.





The wing also recovered 74 idols from a dealer in Puducherry in September last year.