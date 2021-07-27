Active cases in all zones dip below 200

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, only Adyar and Anna Nagar have more than 150 active cases at 173 and 180 respectively, as of Monday morning. Of the eight extended zones, six zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, have less than 100 cases. Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones have 142 and 117 active cases.





Apart from the six extended zones, Tondiarpet, which is a core city zone, also has less than 100 cases at 71.





On July 8, Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Alandur and Sholinganallur had less than 100 active cases. Manali has the lowest number of active cases at 46. On Monday, Manali had 38 active cases, which was the lowest.





Interestingly, the number of active cases in Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Anna Nagar has also increased when compared to the number of cases on July 8. During the period, the Teynampet zone had the highest number of active cases with 175 cases.





In total, the city had 1,551 active cases on Monday morning.





On the other hand, the test positivity rate has declined further to around 0.5 per cent from 0.74 per cent on July 8.





Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the city reported more than 5.37 lakh cases, of which more than 5.27 lakh patients have recovered, which is 98 per cent recovery rate. The current number of active cases is around 0.3 per cent of the total cases. However, 1.55 per cent of the infected persons died due to the virus.





Meanwhile, a civic body official said that none of the 15 zones has more than 20 new cases and half the number of zones have single-digit cases.





Following the decline, the Corporation reduced the number of temporary sanitary inspectors to 140 from 200 recently.