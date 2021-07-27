8.5 lakh persons in Chennai complete both doses of vaccine

Chennai :

“In other words, more than 8.5 lakh persons in the city are fully vaccinated. On Monday alone, 21,876 doses were given, of which around 9,000 were second doses,” a Chennai Corporation official said.





According to Corporation data, 30,24,272 doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been given in the city as of Monday evening. In terms of the number of persons who took the jabs, the city had covered almost 25 per cent of the population as 21,70,973 persons took at least one dose. Of the 21.70 lakh persons, 8,53,296 took both doses.





The data show that vaccination among the 18 to 44-year-old category has increased as more than 7 lakh of the total 30 lakh doses have been administered to the category, as of Sunday evening. As many as 6,28,150 persons in the age group have received 7,00,386 doses, which is around 23 per cent of the total doses. As many as 72,236 persons have taken both doses. On June 28, only 10,997 persons in the category were given both doses.





As of June 13, only 2.41 lakh doses were given to those between the age of 18 years and 44 years, which is around 11 per cent of the total vaccination achieved during that period.





Meanwhile, the data show that most doses are Covishield. Of the total doses, 22,71,750 doses are Covishield and 7,52,522 Covaxin.





The official said more than 3,500 lactating mothers and 2,600 antenatal mothers have received the first dose of vaccine and all of them are awaiting for the second.