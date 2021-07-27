YMCA ex-chairman, 5 others booked for fraud

Chennai :

The entrust document fraud (EDF) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (forgery), 34 (criminal act done by several persons) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Apart from the two, the others added as accused in the case are Paulson Thomas (Project Secretary), former staffers Malarvizhi and Ruba Devi and contractor Elankovan.





The case has been registered on a complaint by J Benjamin Franklin, present correspondent and secretary of YMCA College of Physical Education, Nandanam, who in his complaint alleged that forensic





audit of the National Council of YMCA confirmed misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1.69 crore between April 2019 and October 2019 and the same has been swindled by the accused.





When contacted, a senior police officer said the investigation is underway and no arrest has been made in the case so far.