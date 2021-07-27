Wife surrenders after beating drunkard to death

Chennai :

Archana of Keelkathirpur village in Kancheepuram was married to Gangadaran (35), a mechanic. Police said Gangadaran was addicted to liquor and would not go to work. Every day, he quarrels with his wife and threatens her. On Sunday night, after quarrelling with Archana, he took a sickle and tried to attack her. After Archana managed to snatch the sickle, he got hold of a knife and challenged Archana that he would kill her within three days.





Later, he tried to attack her and also abused her verbally. Archana, who got angry, took a wooden log and started to attack Gangadar till he fell unconscious. Archana, who thought he was dead, went to the Baluchetty Chatram police station in the early morning and confessed to killing her husband. The police rushed to the spot and found Gangadar alive but in a critical condition. Soon they took him to the Kancheepuram GH, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police arrested Archana and are probing.