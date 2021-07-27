Van runs amok, kills two bikers, injures 8 others

The Tempo Traveller being lifted with the help of a crane after it got stuck after the accident

Chennai :

A family from Sholinganallur, who visited a temple in Vallipuram near Tirukazhukundram for the Aadi special pooja, was returning on Sunday midnight when their van driver lost control while on Tirukazhukundram-Maduranthagam road. The vehicle hit five bikes and an autorickshaw before coming to a stop after ramming on a pole. In the impact, bikers Sadagapan (38), and Hari Krishnan (45) died on the spot and eight others suffered injuries.





Tirukazhukundram police arrived at the spot and sent the injured to the Chengalpattu GH and the bodies for post-mortem. The occupants of the van were sent to Sholinganallur in another vehicle and the police have registered a case. Search is on to nab the van driver, who is missing.





Police sources said the driver might have dozed off or must have consumed liquor, due to which he lost control.