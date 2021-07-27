Contract staff misbehaves with woman at GH, held

Chennai :

The victim, a 28-year-old woman of Maduranthagam, had come to the Chengalpattu GH for conducting surgery for her two-year-old boy. On Sunday, while the boy was playing outside the ward, one Surendran of Chengalpattu, who came for welding work as a contract labourer, tried to kidnap the boy. On hearing his cries, the boy’s mother rushed to the spot and rescued him.





Later, while the woman was inside the restroom, Surendran allegedly went inside and tried to misbehave with her. As she began to shout, Surendran escaped. After the incident, the woman’s relatives gathered at the hospital and sought the arrest of Surendran. They also blocked the vehicle of Chengalpattu Medical College dean Muthukumaran. After the dean promised action, the relatives gave up the protest and dispersed. On Sunday night, the Chengalpattu Town police arrested Surendran in a woman harassment case and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.