Duo held with gold worth Rs 4 crore

Chennai :

Based on the information that gold is likely to be smuggled on a flight from Dubai, the officers checked all 104 passengers who arrived on that flight on Sunday night. On suspicion, the officials checked the belongings of two passengers hailing from Chennai and Ramanathapuram and found they were carrying a brand new electric cooker, juicer, food mincer, and Nebulizer. On dismantling them, they found gold concealed inside. The officials recovered the gold, which weighed 8.17 kg, worth over Rs 4 crore.





During the inquiry, the duo said that two persons handed over the goods in Dubai, asking them to be handed over to their relatives at the Chennai airport promising Rs 5,000 to each of them. The officers arrested both the passengers and are investigating further to nab the person who was about to receive the goods at the airport.