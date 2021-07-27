Storytelling festival to have narrators from across the globe

Katha Potpourri is a three-day storytelling festival that will have prominent storytellers from across the globe participating.
Chennai: The online event will be held from July 30 to August 1, from 8 pm to 9 pm. Organiser Renu Narayan says, “During the lockdown, storytelling sessions moved to the online platform. As we know, stories connect us, change our perspective on life and some stories change us forever. Through this event, I am connecting various storytellers from across the globe to those who love to listen to stories. The stories have been carefully chosen and curated to bring cheer, hope and happiness in these difficult and challenging times.”
Conversations