Documentary on a visually challenged kid teaches us to appreciate little things in life

A visually challenged boy, Veerasingham was interested in learning new things and was one of the active members of the workshop. Palani decided to shoot the boy’s activities during the workshop. Somehow, the photographer found the entire process interesting and made a 7-minute documentary called Varikuthirai. “If you spend just five minutes with Veerasingam, you will understand how enthusiastic he is. At the workshop, he kept making dolls with mud and was showing them to people around. Veerasingam couldn’t see what he made but from the appreciation he received, the boy understood that others loved the dolls. His mannerisms reminded me of the way I generally behave. I am very much like him - whenever I take photographs, I ask the opinion of people around me,” says Palani Kumar.





The photographer, who is popular for documenting the lives of the marginalised, considers this project as an important one and close to heart. “Though it is a small video, it conveys a lot of things. The way a visually challenged child sees things is very different. He/she uses all the senses to identify things. Veerasingam taught me to approach life differently. I started appreciating little things happening around me. If you do that, life will be more beautiful and filled with happiness,” he adds.