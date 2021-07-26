Body of missing Odisha man exhumed, three arrested

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Israel Saga of Odisha, who was working in a hostel in Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district. On July 18, Israel had come to Sriperumbudur to meet his friend and went missing after that.





On Saturday, his brother Ismail filed a complaint at the Kaveripakkam police station. After the police traced the mobile phone signal and found that it was active in Sriperumbudur, a special team reached Sriperumbudur and conducted investigations.





Meanwhile, Raj (28), Jayakumar (30), and Ranjith (32) of Tiruvallur surrendered at the Sriperumbudur police station and admitted that they murdered Israel and buried his body near Krishna river culvert in Sriperumbudur.





During the inquiry, police found that one Thippu of Jharkand has taken a house for rent in Thandalam village near Sriperumbudur and was using it for flesh trade. It was Israel who used to bring the women for him.





On July 18, Israel came with a woman and asked Thippu to first pay up the pending Rs 80,000. This led to an argument, and Thippu's associates, Raj, Jayakumar and Ranjith along with three others, attacked and murdered Israel. They then buried his body near the culvert.





On Monday, the police exhumed the body in the presence of Tahsildar and revenue officials, and a post-mortem examination was conducted on the spot. The police are now searching for Thippu and others who are absconding.