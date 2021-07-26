Man detained for hoax bomb threat to Marina beach

Chennai :

The police control room on Sunday evening received a call and the caller informed that the bombs have been planted at Marina Beach and snapped the call.





Anna Square and Marina police combed the beach along with the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and declared the threat hoax.





Meanwhile, police traced the caller and secured him with the help of local police. He was identified as Peer Mohammed (41) of Kuniyamuthur near Coimbatore.





A team from the Chennai Police have rushed to Coimbatore to bring Peer Mohammed for interrogation.





Inquiries revealed that Peer Mohammed has already been arrested for making such hoax calls earlier. He reportedly abused the police personnel who reached him over the phone if he has any grievances.