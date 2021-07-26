Finally, Dr Hercules laid to rest at Kilpauk cemetery

The body of neurosurgeon Simon Hercules was exhumed from the Velangadu burial ground and reburied in Kilpauk on Sunday after a prolonged legal battle. Dr Hercules died due to COVID-19 in April 2020 and his burial drew a lot of attention after people in the vicinity objected to it irrationally.
Chennai:
On the day, following objection from people, Dr Hercules’s body was taken to Vekangadu burial ground after a showdown at Kilpauk cemetery.
An angry crowd had manhandled the ambulance crew and the police had to step in to bury the body. Following these incidents, the State government had to issue an ordinance mandating stringent punishment for those who prevented the burial of those who succumbed to COVID-19 and other notified diseases.
The reburial comes on a petition filed by Dr Hercules’s wife and the Chennai Corporation withdrawal of its appeal against it.
