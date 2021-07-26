Residents’ associations invited to plant saplings for green cover

Chennai :

Sharanya Ari, regional deputy commissioner (central) of Chennai Corporation said that the residents’ welfare associations and organisations, who are interested in sapling plantation in their neighbourhood are welcomed by Chennai Corporation.





“If yes, kindly drop a message at 9445190698 (for zones 6 to 10). We, at Chennai Corporation, are ready to help you take it forward,” she tweeted.





Following the tweet, several residents in the north and south regions requested the civic body to allow them to plant saplings in their neighbourhood.





“Residents can approach their respective zonal offices and regional offices for assistance. Interested associations will be allowed to plant and maintain saplings,” an official said.





Recently, the civic body invited corporate firms and non-government organisations to provide funds to create artworks and paintings across the city.





Apart from creating artworks, firms and NGOs can tie-up with the civic body in creating and maintaining green spaces like parks, centre medians and traffic islands.





“We are planning a meeting with the corporate firms to sensitise them about the importance of beautifying the city. They will be asked to allocate their CSR share to beautification,” the official said.