Metro Water to get software to integrate entire operation

Chennai :

According to an official, a request for proposal (RFP) has been issued inviting tech firms to create the software. The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) will implement the project on its behalf.





As per the RFP document, Metro Water has IT modules for billing and collection, new water and sewer connections, dial for water and sewer, fund management system, filling point monitoring system and groundwater regulation. “However, IT modules to be created for budgeting, fund management, contractor registration, service register, court case management, asset management, fleet management, purchase and inventory, and others. These modules will be integrated in a single software,” the official explained.





The new software should also integrate existing modules of the Metro Water and also the existing applications of CMDA and Greater Chennai Corporation.





“The expansion of the city has put enormous thrust on the governance system, as the newer areas also need to be served with the same work force. This calls for a more efficient system and the absence of enhanced integrated end-to-end IT system creates more challenges. The existing IT system has only a limited number of services enabled through the web. The Board aims to provide quality water, sewerage and waste water recycling services to the residents of Chennai in an efficient, reliable and transparent manner,” RFP said.





Apart from developing the new software, the selected tech firm will train department officials to use the software apart from developing it. Also, mobile application will be created for registration, dial for water and sewer, and paying charges and taxes.





“The tender process is in the final stages, and the work will be started soon. The selected firm will be given two years to complete the software,” the official added.