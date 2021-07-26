Grant to facilitate research between arts, allied fields

Chennai :

It is led by arts management consultant Shreya Nagarajan Singh and Bharatanatyam dancer Priya Murle. Shreya tells us that the initiative focuses on instilling critical and lateral thinking among performing artists. “I have met a lot of people who are trying to find a connection between art and science. Through this initiative, we are providing a grant to facilitate research between arts and allied fields. By this, we are finding innovative ways to make arts more accessible and relevant for the future of scholars and practitioners of the arts alike,” says Shreya.





Grant is open to anyone above the age of 21 and has at least five years of experience in the relevant field of performing arts study/research. “Those interested should apply before August 8. Grantees will be selected based on their eligibility and the content of the research proposal submitted in the application form,” she adds. For more details, e-mail parivartan.research@gmail.com.