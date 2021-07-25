Cops nab late IG FV Arul's son

The Chennai police on Sunday arrested Micheal Arul, 74, son of late retired IG of police, F V Arul , based on a Supreme Court order for not paying maintenance to his estranged wife Jenniffer Arul, a journalist.
Chennai:
He was arrested on Sunday and lodged in Puzhal prison, police said. The SC had sentenced him for 3 months jail term.
The top court, in February had given the final opportunity to Arul to clear Rs 2.6 crore arrears of maintenance, along with monthly maintenance of Rs 1.75 lakh, to his estranged wife. But he had not paid the full payment.
