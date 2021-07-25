Certified health inspector at big worksites: TN’s new guidelines

Chennai :

The Deputy Director of Health Services in all TN districts have been instructed to ensure adherence to protocols along with district administration. The screening of staff while entering the workplace needs to be monitored for symptoms, and their body temperature checked for whether it is 99 degrees Fahrenheit or 37 degrees Celsius or more.





The suspected staff needs to be quarantined and transported to a nearby health facility, following which precautionary measures for testing and further management of other staff should be arranged.





The administration shall do necessary arrangements for monitoring the mask compliance by appointing supervisors, managers and by CCTV monitoring. In exceptional conditions, a face shield or hood can be used.





Following social distancing in such a way that two-metre distance is maintained between staff and spacing or barricading of work stations should be done.The handwashing and hand sanitation should be followed and access to such facilities shall be placed in all the accessible places. Regarding vaccination, all staff and family members should be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine considering it a high priority group.





The state health officials are also allowed to take action against any organisation that does not abide by the regulations.