Sun, Jul 25, 2021

Sharad Kumar takes over as airport director

Published: Jul 25,202104:42 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Dr Sharad Kumar took over as the Chennai Airport Director on Saturday. He succeeds Suneel Dutt, who will assume charge of Executive Director at Corporate Headquarters in New Delhi.

Dr Sharad Kumar
Dr Sharad Kumar
Chennai:
Sharad Kumar was General Manager (Engineering- Project) at Chennai Airport. He was heading the Modernisation Phase - II project, aimed at augmenting the terminal. He has over 30 years of experience and expertise in the construction, maintenance and modification of airports in India. 

He started his career in AAI in 1990 at Jammu Airport and worked in diverse capacities in various airports in Mumbai, Delhi CHQ, Goa, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Sikkim, covering all five regions. He also has been the director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations