Sharad Kumar takes over as airport director

Sharad Kumar was General Manager (Engineering- Project) at Chennai Airport. He was heading the Modernisation Phase - II project, aimed at augmenting the terminal. He has over 30 years of experience and expertise in the construction, maintenance and modification of airports in India.





He started his career in AAI in 1990 at Jammu Airport and worked in diverse capacities in various airports in Mumbai, Delhi CHQ, Goa, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Sikkim, covering all five regions. He also has been the director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport.