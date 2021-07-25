Activist solicits funds to build shelter for rescued animals

Chennai :

Sai Vignesh, a 20-year-old animal rights activist and founder of Almighty Animal Sanctuary, has figured out a cost of Rs 15 lakh for such a shelter. As of now, he has raised Rs one lakh. He has urged the public to contribute at least Rs 100 each by August 19 so that the shelter can be built ahead of the monsoon.





“The current thatched roof cattle shed won’t be able to withstand the rains and it is very urgent to build a GI sheet shed with cement flooring for the cattle, especially for the pregnant and injured ones,” said Sai Vignesh.





Currently, there are nearly 100 rescued animals in the sanctuary, including 36 abandoned dogs of which some are paralysed while some suffer from chronic illnesses. They also have around 53 cows, calves, bulls, and buffaloes who they rescued from illegal slaughtering and trafficking.





Also, the dog shelter is full and there is no space to house any new rescues. Due to the lack of kennels, the activist is forced to place rescued dogs in paid boarding centres, adding to the sanctuary’s monthly expenses.





“We also need to build isolation wards to treat dogs affected with parvovirus, and other contagious diseases as the survival rate of dogs affected with such diseases would increase if they are given prompt treatment and care,” said the activist.