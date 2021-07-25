Man arrested for cheating 72 job aspirants

Chennai :

The officials seized fake appointment orders, seals and mobile phones from the accused, identified as R Balaji of Medavakkam. J Vedachalam of Ammaiyarkuppam village in Tiruvallur district, a graduate, came across a job opportunity on a Facebook page called ‘Home Health Care’ to work as a guest relationship executive at the ESI Hospital in KK Nagar, Chennai.





When he contacted the phone number given in the advertisement, he was asked to pay Rs 60,000 as processing fee. Vedachalam transferred Rs 54,350 to different bank accounts and received an appointment order by mail. But when Vedachalam reached the hospital with the letter, he was told that the order was fake and the hospital did not have any such position. Based on his complaint, Tiruvallur police registered a case and secured Balaji.





Investigation revealed that he cheated 18 persons with fake appointment orders of Southern Railway and 54 on the promise of jobs in ESI hospitals. Balaji was remanded in judicial custody.