Min inspects power plants in Ennore

A bridge is being constructed across Kosasthalai river to support a pipeline for carrying coal-ash from the under-construction Stage III of the North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) to the leaking ash dyke in Seppakkam, while another bridge is being constructed to carry a new coal conveyor belt and seawater from Kamarajar Port to Ennore SEZ plant. Activists alleged that these were destroying mangroves and blocking water flow. The inspection came after the activists released a report accusing Tangedco of willful disregard for the law, contamination of waterbodies and illegal encroachment. They sought compensation for the fisherfolk and local residents affected by the fly ash contamination and air pollution.





The Minister said he also visited the coal terminal at Kamarajar Port from where the coal for the existing NCTPS units is transported through a conveyor. He was accompanied by Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani. “During the surprise inspection, we held a review meeting on the operation and maintenance of the NCTPS units. Due to the lack of continuous maintenance work, the units generated only 3453.497 million units (MUs) against the target of 8410 MUs for 2020-21. We are taking steps to improve the generation capacity after completing the maintenance works in a month,” he said in a social media post.