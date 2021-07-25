Couple held for cheating garment traders of Rs 2 cr

Chennai :

The accused, S Senthil (41) alias Manikandan of Puducherry and his wife Vijaya Nirmala (41), paid a small sum as advance and made huge profits by selling the garments in the market, said police.





In 2019, the couple approached one Prakash of Royapuram, proprietor of Bee Tee Fabric and Garments, and placed an order for readymade dresses worth Rs 1.30 crore claiming to sell in them in their showrooms in Puducherry, Villupuram, Panruti and Tindivanam.





But they paid him only Rs 47 lakh. After the couple evaded from paying the remaining sum of Rs 83 lakh, he lodged a complaint at the Central Crime Branch. A case was registered and the couple was arrested from their hideout in Tindivanam. Investigation revealed that they have cheated at least 11 other garment traders. The couple was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.