As pandemic leads to delay in eye care, hospital to provide free online consultations

Chennai :

Dr Agarwal’s Hospital's initiative called Eye Connect has lined up a chain of specialists to provide general eye checkups, medical opinions, and follow-ups. The free consultation will be available till August 15, 2021.





As per an internal study in 2020, the delay in seeking medical interventions during the first wave of the pandemic - due to lockdown restrictions or fear of infection risks, had severely deteriorated the eye conditions of many patients. Hence, without ignoring any eye issue, patients should seek medical intervention at the earliest.





Commenting about the same, Dr Amar Agarwal, chairman of the hospital said that it is important for the patients and the public to take extra care of their vision health and seek medical intervention without delay, as COVID-19 and the lifestyle changes - especially the increase in screen time, during the lockdown could harm eye health. COVID-19 infection may lead to the onset of eye conditions such as conjunctivitis, uveitis, artery and vein occlusions, and optic neuritis.





He added that the cases of matured cataracts surged from 10 percent of the total cataract cases in the last quarter of 2019 to over 50 percent during the same period in 2020. The cases of digital eye strain and dry eyes have also seen a significant rise as a result of excessive exposure to light-emitting digital screens as people adapted to work-from-home and study-from-home scenarios.





Through Eye Connect, patients can seek assistance and consultation by calling (9167376973) or visit https://www.dragarwal.com to book an online consultation with specialists.