NCB arrests absconding SL drug trafficker in city

Chennai :

The accused M Vasanthan alias Prashanth was wanted in connection with the seizure of 26.090 kg of hashish in Thoothukudi in February. NCB had already arrested Vasanthan's two associates.





Based on a tip-off about Vasanthan's movements, NCB sleuths intercepted a vehicle bearing a political party flag. However, the car sped away without stopping.





The car was chased with the help of local police, but the car came to a halt after hitting a roadside wall. Vasanthan who was inside the car was secured.





NCB sleuths said that Vasanthan controlled drug business in Sri Lanka from Chennai and often smuggled drug to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi fishing port.





To transport the drug to Thoothukudi, he would send men and women together posing as couple to escape police's suspicious eyes.