Daily new cases in city dip to lowest since first wave started to peak

Chennai :

According to State health department data, 133 new cases were reported in the city on Thursday. As many as 134 cases were reported on February 1, which is the lowest since May 2020, when the first wave started to peak.





On July 18, the city reported only 137 new cases, which is the second-lowest number of new cases during the second wave.





It may be noted that the number of daily new cases came down to less than 200 after the second wave on July 7, when the city reported only 196 cases. On July 6, as many as 209 cases were reported.





“Despite the number of cases declining, we continue our containment measures across the city and our enforcement teams are fining violators of safety norms,” an official said.





On Thursday alone, 224 persons were found violating safety norms and a total of Rs 59,000 was collected from them as a penalty.





The city had 1,658 active cases as of Friday morning.





On Thursday, when only 137 new were reported, none of the 15 zones of the civic body reported more than 20 cases. On Wednesday, Rs 73,300 was collected from230 persons.





On the other hand, the Corporation has administered more than 29 lakh doses of the vaccine, including both first and second doses. On Thursday alone, as many as 27,526 doses were given. In total, 29,17,777 doses have been given.





Meanwhile, the civic body has commenced conducting special vaccination camps for workers at their workplaces. On Friday, a special camp was conducted, in which around 700 workers of Chennai Metrorail Limited received jabs. Two days ago, similar camps were conducted for the employees of shopping malls.