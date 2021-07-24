Nirbhaya counselling centre launched on CoP office premises

Chennai :

The Central and State governments have allotted adequate funds at a 60:40 ratio for the effective implementation of the projects.





Accordingly, a Nirbhaya Specialised Counselling and Support Centre for Women was established at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Vepery, a press release from the city police said.





The centre will have three specialised counsellors for social counselling, legal counselling and child psychological counselling. Apart from the counsellors, one IT staff/receptionist will also be recruited through Social Welfare Board.





Shankar Jiwal, city police chief, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Shambhu Kallolikar, Principal Secretary to the government, Social Welfare Department, and D Rathna, director, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.