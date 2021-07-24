College student jumps to death on campus

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased, R Sonali, of Puthur Sivashanmugam Nagar in Ambattur, was studying first-year BSc (Hons) Health Science at Saveetha college in Thandalam. On Friday, during an exam, she was found using a mobile phone. She was warned and as punishment, the gadget was seized from her and she was asked to stand outside the hall till the exam was over.





The police said Sonali was upset over it and jumped from the third floor and suffered severe head injuries. She was rushed to the hospital on the campus but was declared brought dead.





The Sriperumbudur police arrived at the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination to Sriperumbudur government hospital. The police have registered a case under Section 174 and further inquiry is on. Her family and relatives gathered in front of the police station and requested action.