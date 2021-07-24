Sales tax official caught taking Rs 25k bribe

Sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a sales tax official in the rank of assistant commissioner for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant on Friday.
Chennai:
The arrested was indentifed as N Saravanakumar, assistant commissioner, sales tax, Arumbakkam circle. DVAC said Saravanakumar had demanded the bribe amount from the petitioner for release of an attached account of a privte company.
Based on the complaint, the sleuths set a trap and caught him red handed on Friday.
