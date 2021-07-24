Customs officials seize MDMA tablets worth Rs 5 lakh

Chennai :

Based on information, Chennai Air Customs seized one registered postal parcel containing MDMA tablets that arrived from Germany. The parcel was addressed to a Chennai based person.





On opening the package, one opaque silver plastic packet was found inside. Inside it, one transparent plastic packet containing 100 green tablets with ‘Maserati 300mg NL’ marking were found.





The MDMA tablets worth Rs 5 lakhs were recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.