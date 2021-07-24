Don’t travel free in government buses, Sylendra Babu tells police personnel

Chennai :

In the circular, Head of Police Force DGP C Sylendra Babu said that the State Human Rights Commission, Tamil Nadu, took cognisance of a case in Virudhachalam in which a quarrel erupted between a police official and the conductor of a State Transport Corporation bus over the official not purchasing ticket while travelling on the bus.





During the altercation that followed, the conductor swooned and died due to cardiac arrest, which led to protests by transport employees. The State Human Rights Commission asked the DGP to ensure that police personnel did not travel free in the TNSTC buses, except under warrant, to avoid occurrence of such incidents in future.





Hence, all unit officers were instructed to ensure that the personnel adhered to the above observation of the State Human Rights Commission scrupulously, Sylendra Babu added in the circular.