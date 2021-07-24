Corpn hospitals to soon introduce general surgery

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, specialised treatments would be provided in seven community health centres. “As many as 51 specialists will be appointed in the disciplines of obstetrician, gynaecologist, paediatrician, general surgeon and general medicine practitioners. The specialists will work at the Corporation hospitals on a contract basis under National Urban Health Mission,” the official said.





When asked about the reason for upgrading the Corporation hospitals with specialists, the official explained that the move is to cut down the crowd and waiting list at the tertiary hospitals like Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Omandurar Multi-Speciality Hospital and others. The specialists will perform smaller surgeries.





The move is an outcome of the improvement committee, which was constituted a few months ago to analyse the ways to increase the number of patients coming to the Corporation hospitals. “We already have facilities to provide treatment related to obstetrics and gynaecology but lack paediatrics and general surgery facilities. The new specialist doctors will be paid Rs 90,000 per month,” the official added.





As per the civic body data, the urban primary health centres, run by the civic body, had attended more than 50 lakh out-patients in 2020, while the facilities had attended around 65 lakh out-patients in 2019. As of now, civic body hospitals do not have in-patient facilities other than obstetrics and gynaecology.