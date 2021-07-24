2.42L of 5L vaccine doses administered in pvt sector in July

Chennai :

“A total of 66.45 lakh vaccine doses have been brought in as part of CSR activities in Coimbatore. Details will be available at all hospitals,” he added.





The Health Minister held a regional coordination meeting on the allocation and use of COVID vaccines in private hospitals funded by corporates under their CSR activity.





In July, 72 lakh vaccine doses have been allocated for government and private sectors, of which five lakh have been allocated for the private sector and so far 2.42 lakh doses have been administered.





The Centre has made 75 per cent vaccine allocation for the government and 25 per cent for the private sector.





“People have to pay Rs 780 for Covishield and Rs 1,410 for Covaxin, which has led to hesitancy among people to get vaccinated at private hospitals. Thus, as per the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the corporates are being pooled in to provide free vaccination at private hospitals through their CSR activities,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.





The management of 137 private hospitals from several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tirupattur, participated in the meeting with State health department officials, including the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine officials, State Immunisation Officer, Health Secretary and Department of Food Safety. The Health Minister already held a meeting with private hospital owners and management in Coimbatore and other neighbouring districts.





“Of more than two crore vaccine doses received in the State, 13.31 lakh have been administered in private hospitals and 1.88 crore in government facilities. Those residing in hilly regions have also been vaccinated and we are determined to achieve 100 per cent vaccination,” said the Health Minister.



