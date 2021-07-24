Man jumps from Napier Bridge into Cooum, cops pull him out of slush

Kamalakannan being given first aid after he was pulled out of Cooum slush on Friday

Chennai :

S Kamalakannan of Royapuram was suffering from protruding tumour and was under the influence of alcohol. A police team from Marina station soon got into rescue operation and found the man drowning, struggling to keep his head above the slush. The team headed by SI Thilakavathy rescued him using a rope even as they called a 108 ambulance.





The team somehow managed to pull him out of the river and rushed him to the GH, where he is under treatment. He said he wanted to end his life due to severe pain because of the tumour in his stomach, said Triplicane Assistant Commissioner Baskar.