Man cons jeweller posing as bank manager, arrested

Chennai :

The arrested was identified as S Murali of Chitoor, Andhra Pradesh. The victim, Vinod, 47, who runs a jewellery in Korukkupettai received a call from ‘manager’ of a bank in Washermenpet promising new currency notes in exchange for soiled notes. Believing him, Vinod sent his staff Babu with soiled notes of Rs 50,000. The said ‘manager’, waiting outside the bank, collected the cash from Babu and went inside only to vanish. Following a complaint, Koru-kkupettai police nabbed him.



