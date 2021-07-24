Youth finds a thief in Facebook friend

Chennai :

The victim, Balaji, a resident of Ayapakkam, near Avadi, was invited by his FB friend ‘Manoj’ to the latter’s house on Wednesday. Manoj had told Balaji that he wants to introduce his parents to Balaji.





Manoj came on a two-wheeler to pick Balaji and instead of proceeding to his house, took him to Ambattur lake bed.





There Manoj and his friends threatened and manhandled Balaji, forced him to pay Rs 5,000 using a digital wallet and also took away his mobile phone.





Following the incident, Balaji lodged a complaint with Tirumullaivoyil police, seeking action against those who robbed him.