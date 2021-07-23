Vandalur Zoo lions test negative for COVID 19

Chennai :

On July 9, the zoo has re-tested three lions which were tested positive for COVID-19, they sent the nasal and rectal swab samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal. All the samples have tested negative for SARS Cov-2 as per the report communicated on July 14.





“The zoo sent the next set of nasal and rectal samples of the rest of the five COVID positive lions to NIHSAD on July 17. All the samples have now turned out negative for SARS Cov-2. The zoo housed 15 Asiatic lions, saw 10 of them tested COVID-19 positive, of which two lions had succumbed to the virus. Now, no lion is infected at the zoo, ” said Naga Sathish, Deputy Director, Vandalur Zoo.





The official added that all the lions are recovering well and have not been showing any serious post-COVID signs or complications. However, considering the transmissibility of the virus, the health condition of the lions is being closely monitored by the team of veterinarians and the concerned staff round the clock.