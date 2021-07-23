Metal sculptures adorn Marina, Chennai parks

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has placed metal sculptures made of scrap materials at Marina Beach, traffic islands, and parks.





According to a Chennai Corporation official, unused vehicle parts are sourced from the civic body’s vehicle (lorry) shed in Basin Bridge and made into sculptures of animals. “The parts that could not be used again are utilised for making sculptures. Huge parts are taken from the lorry shed, while smaller parts are procured from scrap markets in Pudhupet and Guindy. These parts are rejected and sent to the scrap shops,” the official added.





The official added that the sculptors from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and other states had participated in a nation-wide sculptors’ camp held in the city last year.





Chennai Corporation’s scrap sculptures have been placed in Marina Beach, Rountana near Thillaiganga Nagar subway, and a roadside park on GST Road near Airport.





The metal sculptures include dancing woman, sailor, shark, fisherman, mermaid, Jallikattu bull and bull tamer, farmer, prawn, panther, and crab.





Explaining the rationale behind converting scrap into sculptures, the official said that the civic body has taken up an initiative to convert all the waste items into recyclable and reusable items. "The sculptures add to the aesthetic of the city," he said.







