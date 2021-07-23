Ex-serviceman working in TN highways amassed Rs.93 lakh worth assets illegally in 6 years, says DVAC

Chennai :

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption have booked K.Ranjith Kumar, an ex-serviceman who joined the state highway department as Road Inspector/Skilled Assistant in Chennai circle and amassed over Rs. 93 lakh worth of wealth is disproportionate to his known sources of income.





He is attached to the office of the Assistant Engineer, Highways, Anaicut Section, Vaniyambadi Division coming under Chennai Circle, DVAC Vellore unit said in its FIR against him.





He joined in February 2011 in the State Government Service on the Ex-service men quota, after retiring from defence services in December 2009.





Ranjith Kumar intentionally enriched himself by illegal means and acquired assets in his name, in the name of his wife, his mother, and his father in various places. Most of the acquisitive activities of the accused and his family members falls between April 2014 and July, 2020 and the DVAC had decided to keep it as the check period to assess his income.





Disproportionate assets acquired by Ranjithkumar and in the name of his family members during the check period is pegged at Rs.93.18 lakh by the DVAC.





His assets at the beginning of the check period were just over Rs.8 lakh and the value of his assets stood at Rs.48.7 lakh at the end of the check period. After calculating his genuine income, expenditure and likely savings the DVAC had estimated his disproportionate asset to be Rs 93.18 lakh.





The percentage of Disproportionate assets worked out to 272 per cent, the FIR said.





The DVAC has booked a case against him under the prevention of corruption act.