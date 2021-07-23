Corpn heeds to demand, makes council resolutions public promptly

Chennai :





In 2020, the Chennai Corporation refused to release the resolutions for more than eight months. “After keeping the resolutions secret, the Corporation would suddenly release all the information in one go. Due to this, activists could not track the resolutions and point out misconduct if and when they were made,” K Jeevananthan, a resident, said. Meanwhile, Corporation sources said that the new Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi directed officials to ensure transparency in the civic body. Bedi also made the tender process more transparent by mandating online payment of EMD (earnest money deposit). “When the EMD was a manual process, several contractors were not allowed to deposit EMD. This paved way for tender fixing. Now, we have mandated online EMD. This after the new Commissioner took charge,” a senior official said.





When asked, Bedi said that the resolutions were released heeding public demand. “We will release the resolutions hereafter, every month,” he assured. According to the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, no works, minor or major, ought not to be implemented without council resolution. The resolutions are a valid document and could be accepted as evidence in the court of law. In July, resolutions were passed providing an extension to the traders, who were yet to renew their licences, and to appoint transaction an consultant to implement bio-mining in Perungudi.

The civic body released the 95-page document comprising points on the Corporation’s property tax collection from building owners who have allowed cellphone towers, appointment of new doctors for COVID-19 related works and others. Earlier, when the elected council was in place, the resolutions would be made public the same day they were passed in the meeting and uploaded to the Chennai Corporation’s official website. However, the civic body, allegedly began deviating from the usual practice, to perhaps refrain from attracting debate or opposition.