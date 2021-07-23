3rd wave: Govt hosps ramp up paediatric beds

Chennai :

The Vellore Government Medical College Hospital has added 100 beds to the paediatric ward which already has 300 beds. Officials added that the 150 vacant beds in Gudiyattam government hospital can be used to treat children if required.





Deputy Director (Health) Dr Manivannan said affected children could be accommodated in COVID beds, most of which are vacant. “What we will need is smaller face masks and pulse oxymeters,” he said.





However, the CMC Hospital management said it was continuing with the existing bed strength as there was no authentic proof that the third wave was imminent. New wards would be set up if required, as the hospital does not have any space constraints, said an official.





Similarly, Ranipet’s Scudder Memorial Hospital, too, has not increased its paediatric ward capacity from the present 18 beds, stating that it has the facilities to evolve according to the situation. But the Naruvi hospital has doubled its paediatric bed strength to 60, half of which are paediatric ICU beds.





Opining that the much-anticipated third wave was not likely, noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said, “This is a way of keeping the pressure on the public by first scaring them about the third wave and using it to ramp up healthcare facilities.”