3.5 tonnes of smuggled ration rice seized, 3 held

Chennai :

Kancheepuram food safety department received information that the rice is being smuggled to Karnataka from a private factory in Sriperumbudur on two lorries. Following that, officials held a vehicle check on Chennai-Bangalore National Highway on Thursday morning.





When they checked two mini lorries with Karnataka registration near Kilambi in Kancheepuram, rice bags were found hidden behind paint tins in both the lorries. Officials seized 3.5 tonnes of rice and arrested the crew — Thangamani (31), Muthukumar (24) of Kancheepuram and Sathishkumar (36) of Ulundurpet.





Both the lorries were seized and a search is on to nab Sivakumar, who escaped from the spot. Further investigation is on to find out whether the gang has been previously involved in smuggling.