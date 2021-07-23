Will get rid of banned tobacco in 2 months: Min

Chennai :

“If any shop in Tamil Nadu sells banned tobacco, first a notice will be issued, a fine will be imposed for second time, and then the shop will be sealed,” he said. The Minister added that those with information about any shop that sells banned tobacco may send the information by WhatsApp to 9444042322. The identity of the informer would be protected, he assured.





Food safety officials, and officials from Health, Local Administration and police took part in the meeting. During the meeting, Subramanian asked officials to conduct awareness programmes at a minimum of 50 locations, including schools, colleges and public places. Also, at two-three places in each district, the Collector would lead the traders in the area to take a pledge against selling such products, he added.





Certificates of Appreciation on behalf of the Department of Medicine and Public Welfare would be awarded for implementing this during the forthcoming Tobacco Prevention Day.





The Minister added that the vaccination drive has recorded substantial improvement in the recent days. So far, 2,00,05,367 persons in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated, including 1,11,026 of them who have received both doses and are thus fully vaccinated. Among those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are 79,585 pregnant women and 73,726 nursing mothers, he said.