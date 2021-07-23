Devotees agitated as Pocso court extends Baba’s judicial custody

Chennai :

After the decision came, his supporters, who had thronged the court premises, started shouting and screaming and jumped the barricades to touch and seek Baba’s blessings.





The self-styled godman was arrested by the CB-CID police in June in Delhi after receiving complaints from the former students of his school in Kelambakkam. The police have arrested him in two Pocso cases while an investigation into the third complaint is currently on.





He was brought to the court on Thursday as it was the final day of the earlier extension of judicial custody and the judge extended the custody till August 5.





After Baba was brought out of the court, his supporters, mostly women, started screaming and chanting ‘Siva Shankara’ bhajan and Baba responded with a smile and waving of his hands. The supporters then tried to go close to Baba by pushing the barricades and the policemen on duty stopped them and took Baba to the police vehicle.