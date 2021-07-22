BDOs, other officials illegally sanction PMAY, swindle Rs 35 L

Chennai :

As many as 18 accused had joined together with the intention of defrauding the government in about 23 instances in eight panchayats. The charge is that they conspired with each other, falsified the documents and used it as genuine ones to gain an undue advantage under PMAY.





The accused officers released the full amount to the beneficiaries who had not completed the constructions. The accused misappropriated the funds in eight panchayats, namely, Nakkanamalai, Girisamudram, Valayampattu, Madhanachery, Chetiyappanur, Pallipattu, Jaffrabath and Devasthanam.





The DVAC document said they caused a loss of Rs 35.31 lakh to the government, which could have gone to beneficiaries below the poverty line.





The DVAC said financially sound persons who did not deserve a subsidy benefitted from the action of the officers. The accused officers are: N Rameshkumar, BDO, KV Kuppam block; S Vasanthi, BDO, Alangayam panchayat union; A Vincent Rameshbabu, BDO, Anaicut block; V Arunprasad, zonal deputy BDO, Alangayam panchayat union; T Rameshbabu, deputy BDO; G Srinivasan, deputy BDO, Alangayam panchayat union; B AIagarasu, overseer, Alangayam panchayat union; K Gnanaprasath, overseer, Tirupattur panchayat union; K Thamaraiselvan, overseer, Tirupattur panchayat union; V Karthikeyan, assistant engineer, Jolarpet panchayat union; R Vajjiravel, panchayat secretary, Natrampalli panchayat union; S Surendiran, panchayat secretary, Pallipattu; MS Murali, panchayat secretary, Devasthanam panchayat; D Rajendiran, panchayat secretary, Jaffrabad panchayat; B Ganapathi, panchayat secretary, Chettiyappanur panchayat; K Boopalan, panchayat secretary, Girisamuthiram panchayat; M Pandiyan, panchayat secretary, Elayanagaram panchayat; and M Siva, panchayat secretary, Valayampattu panchayat.