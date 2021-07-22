500 MLD more sewage will be recycled in Chennai: Nehru

Chennai :

“Sewage is getting drained into Buckingham canal, Cooum and Adyar at 330 places in Chennai. We are taking steps to prevent its direct discharge into the waterbodies. Separate pipes will be laid to make sure that sewage reaches the underground drainage channel, and facilities will be made to ensure that it is pumped for recycling,” said Nehru.





The government has identified places where rainwater stagnation is reported in Chennai, and steps including desilting city waterways are being taken to avoid it during the coming monsoon season, he said.





The Minister held a meeting with Municipal Administration officials from Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Tirupur Corporations to review the ongoing developmental works and projects and implementation of Jal Jeevan scheme in the State.





When asked whether Smart City schemes were integrated with Singara Chennai 2.0, he said Singara Chennai was Chief Minister MK Stalin’s brainchild, and does not include the schemes done under Smart City. “The Chief Minister will announce the components of Singara Chennai 2.0 in the Assembly,” he said.